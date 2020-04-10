Decision looming on the construction of Equestrian Training Centre in Carlow after delay

A decision is due in the coming days on a planning application that has been lodged for the construction of an Equestrian Training Centre at Garryhill in Carlow.

The plans include cross country all weather tracks and jumps, car parking and sign, a small office/toilet facility connected to previously granted waste water treatment system to be upgraded to facilitate the development and associated site development works.

The applicants are Sian and Grahame Ball.

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on March 4 but a Further Information request was made by the local authority on December 19.

The information was received on March 20 and a decision is now due on April 16.