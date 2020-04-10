Revealed: A €2 Lotto flutter has been transformed into €7,600 for one lucky Carlow person

There was an extremely happy person in Carlow on Wednesday evening following their amazing Irish Lotto win that defied the mammoth odds of 3,800/1 for just €2.

The anonymous punter placed a €2 accumulator via their online BoyleSports account and filled out the Irish Lotto Plus 1 slip picking four numbers to come out of the seven including the bonus ball.

They needed 1, 2, 5 and 12 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall was triggered meaning the celebrations could begin.

Once the customer discovered the big win, they were able to log back into their online account and see their €2 bet transform into a smashing amount of €7,602 in a matter of minutes.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Massive congratulations to our Carlow customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €7,600 profit. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending."