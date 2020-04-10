PROPERTY: One-bed apartment available to rent in south Carlow for €800 a month
Killoughternane, Borris, Co. Carlow
A one-bed apartment is available to rent in south Carlow for €800 a month.
This is a self-contained apartment attached to a home near Mount Leinster in Carlow.
There is one ensuite bedroom and a living/kitchen area with a patio.
It's a ten minute drive to the village of Borris, 15 minutes to Bagenalstown and 30 minute drive to both Carlow Town and Kilkenny City.
