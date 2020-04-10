NOTICE: Free remote training solutions available for the Carlow business community

Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office has announced details of a series of free training available over the coming weeks for members of the Carlow Business Community and their staff and people considering self-employment as an option.

Programmes in Retail, Management Development, Remote Team Management, Marketing, Digital and Business Continuity are all available free of charge.

Speaking about the offering, Pauline Hoctor, Senior Enterprise Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office said: "The courses are designed to provide business owners with the insight needed to manage their business in these challenges times and also to prepare for recommencement of trading.

"It has been acknowledged in these challenging times that business strategies must pivot to accommodate the new realities of working and operating during the pandemic and beyond."

The programmes will be delivered by a panel of expert practitioners and full details and booking can be completed on www.localenterpise.ie/carlow.

Speaking about supporting the Business Community during these times, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise said: "Carlow County Council has been actively working with companies over the past number of weeks to support them in these challenging times and we would encourage owner managers to reach out to us for a confidential one to one session so companies can be fully briefed on the supports available from Government."

To make an appointment call 059-9129783 or e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie