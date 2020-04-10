UPDATE: Carlow Gardaí continue to carry out checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht

Carlow Gardaí continue carry out checkpoints in the Dolmen County as part of Operation Fanacht.

"People making unnecessary journeys will not be permitted to continue," they said.

Operation Fanacht will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The Operation will run from Thursday at 12 noon until Monday night, April 13.

It will involve thousands of checkpoints every day. At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.