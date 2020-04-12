Carlow Gardaí report house parties in 'multiple locations' despite Covid-19 lockdown

Carlow Gardaí have reported house parties in multiple locations despite the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí said: "In an evening that gave us the Shining the Light community initiative which showed the best of our spirit, unfortunately others fell short.

"House parties were reported in multiple locations by people who prioritised their enjoyment over the safety and health of others.

"This can undo good work and ultimately cost lives. The special measures in force mean that such gatherings are illegal at the moment.

"Calls were received by Gardaí up to the early hours."

They added: "Social distancing becomes impossible when households mix after consuming alcohol and other intoxicants.

"To the vast majority with their shoulders to the wheel in these tough times, thank you.

"To those who fell short, please, please look around you and think."