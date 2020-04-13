'Don't empty the wardrobe for the summer clothes just yet,' says Carlow forecaster
Take note...
Cold weather ahead
Easter Monday will be a bright and sunny day but it will be much cooler with a cold breeze, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the weather will stay dry and settled with good sunny spells up to at least Thursday with day time temperatures recovering.
He added: "Small risk of frost at night. So don't empty the wardrobe for the summer clothes just yet."
