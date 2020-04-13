UPDATE: Carlow Gardaí conduct Covid-19 patrols over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Carlow Gardaí are conducting Covid-19 patrols over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend to make sure people adhere to the lockdown restrictions.

Mountain bike patrols have been conducted in Carlow Town dealing with public order incidents and reminding people of the limitations due to Covid-19.

Checkpoints have also been carried out on the M9 and on the off-ramps while members from Carlow Garda Station conducted Covid-19 patrols of the car parks along the South Leinster Way recently.

Gardaí added: "Many thanks to the public for the adherence to the Covid-19 Government regulations.

"We will get through this together and hopefully enjoy the views along the South Leinster Way in the not too distant future."