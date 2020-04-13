UPDATE: Carlow Gardaí conduct Covid-19 patrols over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí are conducting Covid-19 patrols over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend to make sure people adhere to the lockdown restrictions. 

Read also: Carlow Gardaí report house parties in 'multiple locations' despite Covid-19 lockdown

Mountain bike patrols have been conducted in Carlow Town dealing with public order incidents and reminding people of the limitations due to Covid-19. 

Checkpoints have also been carried out on the M9 and on the off-ramps while members from Carlow Garda Station conducted Covid-19 patrols of the car parks along the South Leinster Way recently. 

Gardaí added: "Many thanks to the public for the adherence to the Covid-19 Government regulations.

"We will get through this together and hopefully enjoy the views along the South Leinster Way in the not too distant future."