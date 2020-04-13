Tributes paid to Fiona Whelan of Hacketstown who passed away following a tragic accident

Tributes have been paid to 35-year-old Fiona Whelan of Rathnagrew, Hacketstown who passed away on April 11 following a tragic accident.

Deeply regretted by her loving partner Michael (Byrne), parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Hacketstown Community Group has said: "The surrounding community were left saddened and numb upon hearing of the untimely passing of Fiona Whelan."

Fiona ran The Perch Café and in a post on Facebook, Baltinglass Matters said: "The unexpected loss of such a vibrant young woman has left us stunned.

"Her partner Michael, her family and the people of her native Knockananna are surrounded by a whole community that expresses it sympathy and deep affection.

"Fiona was an excellent businesswoman with a positive attitude towards enhancing the community in general."

May Fiona rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.