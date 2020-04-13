PICTURES: Carlow Gardaí catch motorists speeding on the M9 during Covid-19 lockdown

Carlow Gardaí have caught motorists speeding on the M9 during the Covid-19 lockdown despite the "reduced volume of traffic".

Carlow Roads Policing Unit, using their new speed detection camera, performed speed checks on the M9 motorway on April 10.

Gardaí said: "Even with reduced volume of traffic, motorists must still obey speed limits. A number of [Fixed Charge Penalty Notices] were issued.

"One FCPN for jeep towing a trailer, for which the speed limit is 80km/h. All motorists stopped had essential journeys to make."