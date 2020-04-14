LATEST: Covid-19 cases in Ireland exceeds 10,000 as Carlow numbers rise again

There have now been more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland since the first case was confirmed almost a month and a half ago.

The number of confirmed Carlow cases now stands at 38 - an increase of six, according to the latest information.

The figures released by the Department of Health confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that a further 31 people have sadly passed away, and a further 991 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country.

This brings the total number of deaths to 365 and the number of confirmed cases to 10,647.

Of almost 1,000 new cases were confirmed on Easter Monday, 527 were more recent test results processed by Irish laboratories.

A further 465 were cases that went through German laboratories working through a backlog, which is due to be cleared this week.

Easter Monday marks the biggest single increase in confirmed cases to date.

Of the 31 people who died today, 26 deaths were located in the east, three in the north west, one in the south and one in the west of the country.

The median age of the reported deaths is 82. Twenty-five people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Department research



Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the percentage of the population who feel we are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now has risen strongly from 11% on 16 March to 37% today, though 55% feel the worst is still ahead of us.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:

the percentage of people behaving safely continues to rise for behaviours such as washing hands (94%) and using sanitiser (81%), but has fallen for sitting apart from others (59%) possibly reflecting more time spent at home

the vast majority are staying at home rather than going out: up from 78% on 16 March to 90% currently

while a significant proportion of the population reported feelings of worry (43%) and anxiety (38%), a similar proportion reported feelings of enjoyment (46%) and happiness (36%) in today’s survey

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today marks a milestone in Ireland’s experience of COVID-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000.

“The number of community cases of COVID-19 shows why we continue to need the public health measures that we currently have in place. I understand that the current restrictions are tough, especially during a bank holiday weekend when in normal circumstances most of us would have met up with family and friends but I ask that the public continue to work with us and follow the guidelines that are in place.

“The next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s COVID-19 story and by working together we give ourselves the best chance to slow the spread and save lives.”

Cases as on Saturday 13 April 2020



Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday, 11 April (9,484 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals: