Funeral details announced for Fiona Whelan after her death following a tragic accident

The funeral details have been announced for Fiona Whelan after her death following a tragic accident over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Tributes have been paid to the 35-year-old of Rathnagrew, Hacketstown who passed away on Saturday, April 11 following a tragic accident.

Deeply regretted by her loving partner Michael (Byrne), parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Fiona ran The Perch Café in Baltinglass, Wicklow and died in a freak accident when her car apparently rolled forward and fatally struck her outside her Carlow home, according to reports.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna on Wednesday at 11am.

Fiona's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12.30pm on the Knockananna GAA Facebook page.