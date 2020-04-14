Lockdown: Local club trying to 'bring a smile to people's faces' with quirky fundraiser

Ballinabranna GAA club is "trying to bring a smile to people's faces" with a quirky fundraiser during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The club has set up a GoFundMe page and it says: "With everyone experiencing difficult times during this unprecedented period we at Ballinabranna GAA decided to try bring a smile to people's faces while also raising money for The Irish Cancer Society & Family Carers Ireland (FCI).

"Due to restrictions on movements as well as lockdown precautions being undertaken by everyone The Irish Cancer Society have lost out on significant fundraising revenue as their annual Daffodil Day was due to take place on Friday March 27.

"Family Carers Ireland (FCI) provide brilliant support & assistance to Irelands 350,000+ carers who look after loved ones, family members, relatives, friends and neighbours of all ages throughout the country."

They added: "So we at Ballinabranna GFC have decided to pit ourselves against each other in a series of weekly elimination GAA skill challenges to determine who is numero uno in our club, while also raising much needed funds for our chosen charities.

"If you think you can do better feel free to post your attempts on our twitter page @BallinabrannaGF or donate through the link provided.

"Any donation big or small will be greatly appreciated and put to good use."

The club currently has over €600 raised of their €1,000 target.