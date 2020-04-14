Specsavers Carlow comes to the rescue of frontline workers during Covid-19 pandemic

The team at Specsavers Carlow are among those going above and beyond, to ensure people are receiving the emergency eyecare they need during the pandemic.

In recent weeks the store has come to the rescue of many people in the community, including frontline hospital workers who needed help so they could continue their vital roles.

Store director, Dolores O’Neill, said: "At Specsavers, we are acutely aware of the vital role that good vision and healthy eyes plays in people’s daily routines.

"Now more than ever, we are determined to continue providing care and an unwavering service to those in need.

"Frontline workers in particular, including medical workers, retailers, transport and service industries, they all rely on their eyesight in order to carry out the brave and necessary work on a daily basis."

While the store has currently suspended routine testing, it is still providing emergency care and home deliveries across the community.

Emergency care includes, but is not limited to, urgent clinical advice or intervention for conditions such as red eye, contact lens discomfort, foreign object in the eye, sudden change in vision, flashes and floaters which might suggest a retinal detachment, as well as support for frontline worker or an individual who is unable to work without their glasses and where a prescription that is fit for purpose isn’t in existence.

The expert team has tended to a number of emergency cases, including a lady who needed the store’s help after breaking her glasses.

As she needed her high prescription glasses for driving and could not possibly be safe behind the wheel without them, she relied on Specsavers to fit her with a new pair.

In her own words, she said: "I don’t know what I was going to do if Specsavers had been closed as I couldn't drive with the broken glasses."

Customers can contact their local Specsavers store by phone Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 12 noon. An additional emergency number is available outside of these hours.

Dolores says the home delivery service was another vital lifeline for the community and the team were following the latest guidelines and hygiene standards.

"While our doors may be closed to the public, we will continue dispensing frames, where there is a current prescription, via home delivery and post to those in need of glasses or contact lenses.

"We will also provide optical and audiology online and telephone advice for anyone who needs it in the communities we serve" she added.

Frontline workers who may need Specsavers’ help will be prioritised where possible.

If anyone has any concerns about their eyesight or hearing, they can call their local store and one of Specsavers professional experts will provide all the advice and support needed.