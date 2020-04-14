Garda Community Engagement Team escort the Easter Bunny around Graiguecullen

Carlow Garda Community Engagement Team were delighted to escort the Easter Bunny around the Graiguecullen area over the weekend.

Gardaí said: "There was great excitement in each of the estates we visited with the Easter Bunny delivering an important message in reminding all the children to be patient, safe and to wash their hands

"Though exhausted from his exploits, the Easter Bunny had time for one last visit to St Fiacc’s House in Graiguecullen, where because of social distancing guidelines he had to be content at wishing the residents a Happy Easter through the dining room window as they tucked into their Easter dinner.

"Having dropped the Easter Bunny safely home, the Community Engagement Team continued the day by delivering Easter eggs, kindly dropped into Carlow Garda Station over the last few days by the boys and girls, to some older persons living on their own!"