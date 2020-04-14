LISTEN: The Foundry is running a podcast to try and entertain people during Covid-19

The Foundry Nightclub in Carlow is running a podcast to try and entertain people during the Covid-19 crisis.

Coming this Wednesday on April 15 they have special guest, Sarah Mooney.

Sarah opened up RAG WEEK 2019 in The Foundry and has an outstanding DJ career having graced the stage at some of Ireland's biggest festivals including Life Festival, Boxed Off, Longitude, Metropolis, Higher Vision, Castlepalooza and Electric Picnic.

Be sure to listen!

Here is the link to last week's episode with Jen Payne.