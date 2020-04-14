Carlow Fire Service appeal after attending a large number of outdoor fires over weekend

Carlow Fire Services have issued an appeal to the public after they had to attend a large number of outdoor fires over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "Carlow Fire Service is again appealing to members of the public to heed the warnings relating to the illegal lighting of outdoor fires.

"Over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, firefighters from Hacketstown and Bagenalstown Fire Brigades attended a number of large outdoor fires across the county.

"On Saturday night two units from Bagenalstown Fire Brigade attended an extensive gorse fire in the Knockroe area of the Blackstairs Mountains.

"A large fire in the St Mullins area was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday morning, April 14th by crews from Bagenalstown and Graiguenamanagh Fire Brigades.

"We are appealing to landowners not to light outdoor fires as they are placing an additional strain on emergency services at a time when those services are already involved in supporting the national response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We wish to again remind members of the public that all notices informing Carlow County Council of controlled burning will not be accepted for the duration of the Covid-19 emergency and that they should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time.

"During this current crisis, Carlow County Fire Service would like to reassure you, that should you require the Fire Service we will as always be ready to attend Emergency calls.

"Remember, in an emergency phone 999 or 112 and know your Eircode."