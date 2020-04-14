Gardaí in Carlow investigating after door damaged in St Killian's Crescent in Carlow
Did you see anything?
File photo
Gardaí in Carlow have received a report of damage to a door in St Killian's Crescent on the Staplestown Road.
The homeowner noticed some damage to her front door.
The damage occurred sometime between 9am and 10pm on Friday, April 10.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between these times is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
