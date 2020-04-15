UPDATE: Council say it is 'not possible to hold meetings remotely' through Zoom

Carlow County Council says legal advice obtained separately by other local authorities is of the view that it is "not possible to hold Council meetings remotely through Microsoft Teams or Zoom".

In a statement this week, the local authority said: "As you may be aware, following the Covid 19 outbreak, the Corporate Policy Group met and it was agreed to suspend all Municipal District, Strategic Policy Committee and Joint Policing Committee meetings.

"A number of queries have arisen in relation to the holding of the monthly plenary Council meetings.

"Legal advice obtained separately by other local authorities is of the view it is not possible to hold Council meetings remotely (eg through Microsoft Teams or Zoom).

"Current Departmental guidance is not to hold a plenary meeting unless there is statutory business which cannot be delayed, and that if a meeting must be held, consideration is to be given to having a meeting with only a quorum in attendance (six members), in proportion to overall party numbers and such a meeting would only deal with the statutory business to be transacted.

"There is no statutory business required to be dealt with in April and therefore there will be no April meeting.

"The matter will be kept under review constantly in relation to the May meeting and you will be further advised as to any changes in the arrangements."