'A big thank you,' Carlow Gardaí praise locals complying with Covid-19 restrictions
Great work everyone!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
"A big thank you," said Carlow Gardaí as they praised locals complying with the Covid-19 restrictions.
Gardaí have been patrolling Mount Leinster and the rest of the Garda District in recent days ensuring people are respecting Government guidelines.
They added: "A big thank you to all the people who are complying with the HSE guidelines."
