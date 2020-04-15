'A big thank you,' Carlow Gardaí praise locals complying with Covid-19 restrictions

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

"A big thank you," said Carlow Gardaí as they praised locals complying with the Covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí have been patrolling Mount Leinster and the rest of the Garda District in recent days ensuring people are respecting Government guidelines.

They added: "A big thank you to all the people who are complying with the HSE guidelines."