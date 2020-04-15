'Impossible to organise,' Carlow Pride Festival for 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

The first ever Carlow Pride Parade last year was hugely popular

This year's Carlow Pride Festival - due to be held on July 19 - has been CANCELLED due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have confirmed. 

The next Carlow Pride Festival will take place in July of next year. 

However, organisers will be marking July 19 this year "in a very special way". 

Check out the full statement below: 