'Impossible to organise,' Carlow Pride Festival for 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis
The next Carlow Pride Festival will take place in July, 2021
The first ever Carlow Pride Parade last year was hugely popular
This year's Carlow Pride Festival - due to be held on July 19 - has been CANCELLED due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have confirmed.
The next Carlow Pride Festival will take place in July of next year.
However, organisers will be marking July 19 this year "in a very special way".
Check out the full statement below:
