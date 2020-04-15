Flower pots 'cemented to the ground' vandalised in Tullow during the Covid-19 lockdown
CREDIT: Tullow Men's Shed
Flower pots "cemented to the ground" have been vandalised in Tullow during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Tullow Men's Shed highlighted the incident on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
"Shocking to see mummy's and daddy's angels out vandalising 4 heavy flower pots cemented to the ground at the monument in the Square in Tullow.
"I hope the CCTV cameras got them," they added.
