Handbag and phones taken as five cars targeted in village on the Carlow/Kilkenny border
Gardaí in Goresbridge seeking any information
Contact gardaí in Goresbridge on 059-9775202
Five cars were broken into in the Paulstown area overnight between April 7-8.
In the Marble Court, and in the townland of Kilmacahill, someone broke into cars and took tools, phones, a handbag, and a quantity of personal documents.
Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious should contact Gardaí in Goresbridge on 059-9775202.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on