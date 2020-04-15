Revealed: Covid-19 cases in Carlow now above 50 as a further 38 people die nationwide

A further 38 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

Nine more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening bringing the total number to 53.

There have now been 444 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 39 most recent deaths nationally, 29 deaths were located in the east, six in the west, and three in the south of the country.

Twenty-eight people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

A total of 1,968 cases (18%) have been hospitalised, with 280 cases admitted to ICU.

Some 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”