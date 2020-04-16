Carlow hurler raises over €17,000 for cancer charity with massive signed jersey giveaway

Carlow hurler, Paul Coady, has raised over €17,000 for the Irish Cancer Society with a massive signed jersey giveaway.

Paul has collected signed jerseys from 16 top inter-county hurlers in a bid to generate some much-needed funds for the charity.

Among the stars involved are All-Ireland winners John McGrath (Tipperary), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Padraic Mannion (Galway), Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny) and David McInerney (Clare).

The Irish Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, raises an estimated €4 million for the charity.

"This year Daffodil day was cancelled, as a result the Irish Cancer Society took a huge loss and along with the Covid-19 restrictions fundraising has now become very difficult," the Carlow man said.

Donations to the fundraising drive can be made through GoFundMe here.

For every €10 donation (please give more if you can) you will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a selection of the signed jerseys.

There will be 4 winners randomly selected from the names of all those who donate; 1st prize = 4 jerseys of your choice from the 16, 2nd prize = 4 jerseys of your choice from 12 that remain, 3rd place = 4 jerseys of your choice from 8 that remain, 4th prize = 4 remaining jerseys.

The fundraising target is €20,000.