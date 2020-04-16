Mayor of Carlow pays tribute to Eamonn Collins after he sadly passed away this week

The Mayor of Carlow, Andrea Dalton, has paid tribute to Eamonn Collins after he sadly passed away this week.

Eamonn passed peacefully on April 13 surrounded by members of his loving family and in the care of the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Much loved and missed by his loving wife Nan, daughter Catherine (Kill, Co Kildare), sons Richard (Alaska) and John (Drumcondra), daughter-in-law Sandra, sons-in-law Liam and Patrick, grandchildren Luke, Aoibh, Enda, Harry and Keelin, brothers Seosamh and Padraig and sister Sinead.

Predeceased by his brother Peadar and sister Maura. Fondly remembered by his colleagues in Irish Sugar and his friends at Carlow Golf Club.

Cllr Dalton said: "So sad to read of the passing of my friend Eamonn.

"I always enjoyed meeting and chatting to Eamonn whenever I bumped into him. Had the pleasure of teaching him computers on a number of occasions. He was a very keen and bright student who loved to ask me the hardest of questions!

"Condolences to all of Eamonn's family and friends. May he rest in peace."

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.