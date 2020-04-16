Volunteer finds odd items in Carlow river while clearing out all the junk dumped in the water
CREDIT: Eugene Walsh
Local volunteer, Eugene Walsh, found peculiar items in the River Burrin in Carlow while clearing out all the junk dumped by people into the water.
Eugene of Cairde an Naduir, said he took out a full bag of bottles, broken glass, a bucket, a plastic blue drum, a child's bike, a child's tricycle, a shopping trolley and lots of tree branches with wire attached.
He says he hopes the Council will be able to take all the litter away soon.
