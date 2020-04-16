'Things are starting to get a bit hairy,' do you know this famous Carlow person?
It's easy in fairness!
Carlow country music singer, Derek Ryan
"Things are starting to get a bit hairy," do you know this famous Carlow person?
The renowned country music singer from Garryhill, Derek Ryan, has hinted that he is starting to feel the effects of the lockdown - given that barbers and hairdressers have been closed.
So, he posted this throwback picture of his younger boyband days:
View this post on Instagram
Things are starting to get a bit hairy.. #HoldOnToYourHair✂️
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on