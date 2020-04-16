WATCH: 'The farmers won't be happy,' very little rainfall showing for next ten days on charts

Check this out!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

"The farmers won't be happy," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly as he predicted very little rainfall over the next ten days.

Charts show the weather will be a little more unsettled Friday and the weekend.

Alan said: "Risk of rain mainly in the South but generally very little rainfall showing for next 7-10 days.

"The farmers won't be happy."