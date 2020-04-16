'Must-see for families,' four-bed detached house on sale in Carlow Town for €285,000

"A must-see for families," is this four-bed detached house on sale in Carlow Town for €285,000.

The two-storey house is located in the Highfield estate just off the Dublin Road roundabout to the north side of Carlow Town and only minutes from the M9.

The property is situated to the rear of Highfield with open fields on its rear boundary ensuring privacy.

Presented to the market in excellent condition, the property has been updated and modernised to include double glazing, insulation and condensing burner.

The ad states it is a "must-see for families looking for a good town location".

Check out the full ad here.