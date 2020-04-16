Planning green light for massive new sporting ground - with walking track - in rural Carlow

Planning have given the green light for a local club to build a new playing pitch in rural Carlow.

Nurney Villa FC - under Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd - applied on July 12 of last year to build the pitch at Augha Road.

The development will also include a walking track, flood lights, splayed entrance, access road, car parking, site fencing and all associated site development works.

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on September 5 of last year but the local authority requested Further Information on August 30.

This was received by the Council on March 19, 2020.

The Council has now made its decision to grant conditional planning permission to the club with fifteen conditions attached.