'We stand with them,' sympathies to loved ones of St Luke's healthcare workers who died

There has been an outpouring of sympathies to the loved ones of two healthcare workers who passed away with Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital this week.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed the tragic news on Wednesday night. Neighbours and friends of the two have been paying tribute on social media also.

Local TD John Paul Phelan has said he was devastated to learn of the deaths.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathy to both families and to the extended workforce at our local hospital which has been rocked to the core by this devastating news," said Deputy Phelan.

"Our healthcare workers go above and beyond every single day to care for those impacted by Covid-19. We all see or hear the figures every evening and we all know of people in our commmunity who have been tested for or are recovering from the virus.

"But a death in our community, particularly the death of two people who risked life and limb day after day to help others, is particularly hard to comprehend. I want to offer my heartfelt condolance to the families, the friends and the communities of the bereaved. We stand with them at this dark time."