Crews from Carlow Fire Service attending extensive gorse fire on Mount Leinster

Crews from Carlow Fire Service are attending an extensive gorse fire on Mount Leinster.

Crews from Bagenalstown Fire Brigade are currently in attendance at an extensive gorse fire close to the transmitter on Mount Leinster, heavy smoke is visible in the area.

Carlow Fire Service is again appealing to members of the public not to intentionally light any outdoor fires.

These types of fires are a serious drain on Fire Service resources.

Fire crews may be delayed in attending life threatening house fires or road traffic collisions when fighting wildfires.