Shocking bout of illegal dumping in beautiful part of Carlow reported to Council

This is disgraceful

A shocking bout of illegal dumping in a beautiful part of Carlow has been reported to the Council.

Fianna Fáil's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said: "I have contacted Carlow County Council Environment Department regarding this dumping, a team has been dispatched to the Mount Leinster area.

"This is never acceptable behaviour but especially now when our frontline workers are already dealing with so much."