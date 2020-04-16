Shocking bout of illegal dumping in beautiful part of Carlow reported to Council
This is disgraceful
Shocking
A shocking bout of illegal dumping in a beautiful part of Carlow has been reported to the Council.
Fianna Fáil's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said: "I have contacted Carlow County Council Environment Department regarding this dumping, a team has been dispatched to the Mount Leinster area.
"This is never acceptable behaviour but especially now when our frontline workers are already dealing with so much."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on