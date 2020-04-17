LATEST: Huge increase in Carlow Covid-19 cases as largest number of deaths reported

The largest number of deaths in a single day in Ireland since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic occurred on Thursday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed on April 16 that 43 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland had died. Of those, 34 deaths located in the east, four in the west and five in the south of the country.

Carlow has had the biggest rate of increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland over the last two weeks.

The figure has increased a staggering 13 fold between April 1-15. It has grown from four to 53 in this period.

On Thursday evening, a further six cases were confirmed in the county bringing the total to 59.

The median age of the reported deaths nationwide is 84. There have now been 486 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Wednesday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of the and additional 724 confirmed cases.

An additional 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Irish laboratories while an additional 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Our model is showing four reproductive numbers, illustrating the different stages of the disease in Ireland over the past 6 weeks.

"We now estimate our R0 to be between 0.7 and 1.0, which means current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease."

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of COVID-19 in Ireland."

"In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed. However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

"In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this.

"All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing COVID-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes."