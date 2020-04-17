Ploughing organisers 'continue making plans' ahead of the event in Carlow later this year

The National Ploughing Association has issued another statement on the Ploughing Championships in Carlow this September as the Covid-19 crisis wreaks havoc with events.

The NPA says they are "closely monitoring and following Government guidelines with regard to the current Covid-19 pandemic as public health and safety is our foremost priority".

They added: "We will act in the best interest of the country if and when the time comes that a decision has to be made about Ploughing’2020.

"NPA do not foresee that a decision will have to be made until much closer to the Championships due to take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow.

"Until that time we will continue making plans for the event in as far as is possible adhering to Government guidelines and we will work with exhibitors to ensure we can give their business the best support we can in these very difficult time."

The dates have been confirmed for the 2020 National Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane.

The huge three-day event will take place on September 15, 16 and 17 of this year.

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event