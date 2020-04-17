Weather charts show very little rainfall for the next seven days, says Carlow forecaster
Weather charts show very little rainfall for the next seven days, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carloweather.com, there will be some showers over the weekend however the latest weather charts show very little rainfall for the next seven days.
"The Forest Fire warning level remains at Orange. Landowners please take note," he added.
