Garda appeal after masked male brandished knife during attempted robbery in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow were alerted to an attempted robbery at a commercial premises on the Tullow Road shortly after 6.30am on Thursday morning.

A man unloading a delivery at the rear of the store was approached by a masked male brandishing a knife.

The man escaped to the front of the store where he flagged down a passerby.

The suspect entered the shop, he unsuccessfully attempted to open the safe and left with nothing.

Contact Gardaí if you noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time.