Garda appeal after masked male brandished knife during attempted robbery in Carlow
Did you see anything?
Gardaí investigating
Gardaí in Carlow were alerted to an attempted robbery at a commercial premises on the Tullow Road shortly after 6.30am on Thursday morning.
Read also: GALLERY: Over 40 brave firefighters battle gorse fires for thirteen hours on Mount Leinster
A man unloading a delivery at the rear of the store was approached by a masked male brandishing a knife.
The man escaped to the front of the store where he flagged down a passerby.
The suspect entered the shop, he unsuccessfully attempted to open the safe and left with nothing.
Contact Gardaí if you noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on