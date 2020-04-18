WATCH: Footage of swan getting absolutely KO'd by the railing of a bridge in Carlow
WARNING: Some people may find this footage distressing
The story does have a happy ending (VIDEO CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly )
Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, was out for his morning run over the weekend when he captured some extraordinary footage of a swan flying straight into a bridge railing.
Alan was out exercising on Saturday in Carlow when he spotted swans flying on the river and he stopped to take a video.
He added: "Thankfully after hitting the bridge some people stopped and helped get the swan back to water."
Warning videos shows Swan hitting bridge but has a happy ending.— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 18, 2020
