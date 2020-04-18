WATCH: Footage of swan getting absolutely KO'd by the railing of a bridge in Carlow

Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, was out for his morning run over the weekend when he captured some extraordinary footage of a swan flying straight into a bridge railing.

Alan was out exercising on Saturday in Carlow when he spotted swans flying on the river and he stopped to take a video.

He added: "Thankfully after hitting the bridge some people stopped and helped get the swan back to water."

The story does have a happy ending, check out the incredible incident below: