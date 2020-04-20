Revealed: Carlow Lotto player fell just one number short of sharing in €9.7m Lotto jackpot

The National Lottery has announced that Saturday night's €9,772,175 Lotto jackpot was won in Kerry.

Lotto bosses appealed to all players in the county to check their tickets after one lucky player scooped the jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

This jackpot was close to being shared by three more players from Carlow, Dublin and Galway who fell just one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

These three lucky players will win €36,453 each, sharing the €109,359 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

These tickets were sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow, Carlow, News N Choose in Loughrea, Galway and the Spar store in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

The spokesperson said: "With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days.

"We encourage all of our Lotto players who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s Lotto draw to check their tickets carefully.

"If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so."

With so many Irish winners in last night’s EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery has reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

Any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from January 9 2020 until draws in the week of July 5 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.