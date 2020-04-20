PICTURE: Gardaí conducting Covid-19 checkpoint on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí conducted a Covid-19 checkpoint on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town over the weekend.
Ireland remains in a state of lockdown until at least May 5 due to the coronavirus.
39 deaths and almost 500 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday evening.
