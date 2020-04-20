PICTURE: Gardaí conducting Covid-19 checkpoint on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town

Great work!

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Gardaí conducted a Covid-19 checkpoint on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town over the weekend. 

Ireland remains in a state of lockdown until at least May 5 due to the coronavirus. 

39 deaths and almost 500 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday evening. 