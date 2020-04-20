ALERT: Water outages this week around Carlow for essential watermains repair works

Due to essential watermains repairs the water serving the Mortarstown/Ballycarney areas of Carlow will need to be turned off between the hours of 10am and 2pm on Monday, April 20.

Meanwhile, due to essential watermains repair works, the water serving Ardristan, Carrickslaney areas from Ban Ups Cross to Bog Lane will need to be turned off between the hours of 10am and 4pm on Tuesday, April 21.