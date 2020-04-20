Fancy a challenge? Vacant three-bed house in Carlow on sale for €75,000 in coming days

Interested?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

55 Saint Killians Crescent, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 X7H6

A vacant three-bed house in Carlow Town is going under the hammer in Bid X1's next online auction on April 29. 

The vacant mid terrace three-bedroom house is situated in the town centre close to all amenities and has a guide price of €75,000.

The property requires some modernisation internally and extends to approximately 1,076 sq. ft in size.

To view the property, click here.  