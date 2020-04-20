'Very difficult decision,' Tullow Agricultural Show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

This year's Tullow Agricultural Show has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers released a statement over the weekend announcing the "very difficult decision".

They said: "The very difficult decision to cancel the 72nd annual Tullow Agricultural Show has been made following recent advice by the Irish Shows Association (ISA), the Government and health authorities.

"We, along with other ISA affiliates have been closely monitoring the development of the pandemic and given the restrictions currently in place around mass gatherings we feel we have no other option but to cancel the show for this year.

"With close consideration given to our sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, trade stands, competitors and judges we feel this is the best decision to help #flattenthecurve

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to those already affected by the virus, businesses in difficulty and those less vulnerable. We also want to extend a massive thank you to those on the frontline, some of which are show committee members."