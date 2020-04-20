Irish Water planning application for the construction of a covered reservoir in Rathvilly

Irish Water has submitted a planning application for the construction of a covered reservoir in Rathvilly.

The development is at Moate Reservoir, Knockevagh, Rathvilly and will consist of the construction of a covered reservoir totalling 10.6ML of treated water storage in a rectangular shape layout, consisting of two cells of approximately equal volume.

The works will also include the widening of the existing site entrance to 6m, the upgrade and extension of the access roadway within the site, a new kiosk (18msq) to house the control panels as well as site service and landscaping.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on June 8.