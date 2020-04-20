WATCH: Carlow singer Derek Ryan performs brilliant 'lockdown duet' with Lisa McHugh
This will lift your spirits
Source: Derek Ryan's Instagram page
Carlow country music singer Derek Ryan has performed a brilliant "lockdown duet" with fellow country music star, Lisa McHugh.
The "gig" is part of the Garryhill man's "Derek Duets" during the Covid-19 lockdown.
He said: "The last time we performed this song together was in front of 10,000 people at @farmersbash. Hope everyone enjoys our online 'lockdown' acoustic version! Big thanks to Lisa for joining me."
Check out the stellar performance below:
