Man caught on CCTV as Carlow Gardaí investigate after traffic cone thrown through window

Gardaí responded to a report of a burglary at a business premises on Penny Lane shortly after 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The front window of the premises was broken and a traffic cone had been thrown through the window.

Some lose change was taken from behind the counter.

A male matching the description of the suspect, as seen on CCTV, was located in close proximity.

He was found in possession of a quantity of lose change and equipment consistent with burglary.