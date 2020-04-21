Carlow TD says supply of PPE to staff on frontline during Covid-19 is like a 'lucky dip'

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has said there needs to be a redoubling of efforts to get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff on the frontline.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said the consignments coming from abroad need to be distributed fairly, to all medical facilities, and as quickly as possible.

She thanked members of the community in Carlow and Kilkenny who had fundraised, donated and even made PPE from scratch, so that frontline staff could be protected.

She said: "This is a particularly difficult time for frontline staff across Carlow and Kilkenny. They are worried for their patients; they are worried about contracting the virus themselves and they are worried about spreading it to their loved ones.

"From the beginning of this pandemic there have been issues with a lack of PPE and it has contributed greatly to the stress and anxiety of those on the frontline."

"Despite big consignments arriving from abroad I am hearing reports that supplies of PPE are patchy at best and they have been described to me as a 'lucky dip'.

"We need to get PPE right. We have to protect our frontline workers who are integral to our health system.

"I understand the massive pressure on the system at the minute but the Minister should order a national ‘stock take’ of sorts, so that whether it be gowns or facemasks or gloves or sanitiser, he can get what is needed to where it is needed most," she added.