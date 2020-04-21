'People are getting bored with the Covid-19 restrictions,' claims Carlow councillor

"People are getting bored with the Covid-19 restrictions," Cllr Will Paton has claimed.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "It's becoming more obvious that people are getting bored with the Covid-19 restrictions and that an element of complacency is setting in.

"You see more and more people on the roads and walking around town each day.

"This is not good. While the curve is being flattened we are not out of the woods yet! The message remains the same."