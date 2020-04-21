No, they're not aliens! Carlow forecaster spots Starlink satellites moving over Ireland

Have you seen them? A weather forecaster in Ireland has spotted Elon Musk's Starlink satellites moving over Ireland.

In a post on Facebook on Monday night, Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com said: "I spotted a few Starlink satellites moving in the sky but Venus stealing the show."

Starlink is a project that intends to put 12,000 satellites into the Earth's orbit so they can provide cheap Wi-Fi to the world.

They're built and launched by SpaceX, a rocket company, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The firm sends its satellites up in batches of 60 at a time and has so far deployed 362 into orbit.